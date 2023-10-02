See First Look Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
02 Oct, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The first look of the Vande Bharat sleeper train, which will be launched in February 2024, has been released on Monday.
Indian Railways said it will manufacture the Vande Bharat sleeper train with a new design.
The new Vande Bharat sleeper train will have 857 berths for passengers and 34 for staff.
The new design of Vande Bharat sleeper coaches will be manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) and Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML).
The new Vande Bharat sleeper trains will allow passengers to travel long distances on these high-speed trains overnight.
These indigenous semi-light-speed train will provide a new travel experience to passengers.
Speed, Safety, and Service will be the hallmarks of these Vande Bharat trains.
Equipped with world-class features, Vande Bharat Express trains promise a comfortable journey to passengers.
India’s first semi-high-speed train was named Vande Bharat Express in January 2019.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 5 Tips To Start Your Own Business