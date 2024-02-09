Vande Bharat Express From Belagavi to Pune Soon
09 Feb, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Vande Bharat Express from Belagavi to Pune to be operational soon as Indian Railways gives green signal.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has given approval to run Vande Bharat Express Train between Pune and Belagavi.
Vaishnaw has written a letter to Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi on the decision regarding Vande Bharat Express.
The Vande Bharat train will begin operations after the electrification work on the track is completed.
The launch date of the Vande Bharat Express on this route will be announced soon.
Pune-Belagavi Vande Bharat train will benefit commuters who have been waiting for direct train.
The train is expected to benefit trade, tourism and ease transport of farm produce.
New Vande Bharat Express will help students and patients travelling between Maharashtra and Karnataka.
Reports suggest it will take a year to complete the electrification work on Belagavi-Pune route.
With the approval of the Vande Bharat Express, a major concern has been addressed on this route.
The new Vande Bharat Express will improve regional connectivity and economic development.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Business Lessons to Learn From Sudha Murthy