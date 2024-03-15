Vande Bharat Express From Bengaluru to Tiruchirappalli Soon
15 Mar, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Indian Railways to launch another Vande Bharat train connecting from Bengaluru to Tiruchirappalli.
The Indian Railways said the train will run during the daytime.
There was a long-pending demand for a Vande Bharat train till Tiruchirappalli station.
The Tiruchi Railway Division has also requested the Indian Railways for a day time train.
On March 12, PM Modi had flagged off 10 new Vande Bharat trains on various routes.
PM Modi had also launched the extension of four Vande Bharat trains.
The Ahmedabad-Jamnagar Vande Bharat was extended till Dwarka.
The Ajmer- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Vande Bharat was extended till Chandigarh.
The Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat was extended till Prayagraj.
The Thiruvananthapuram- Kasargod Vande Bharat was extended till Mangaluru.
The Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Vande Bharat Express started its regular service starting from March 15.
The Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express departs from Kalaburagi at 5:15 AM and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 2 PM.
