Vande Bharat Express In Luxury Look- Check Viral AI Images
22 Dec, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Vande Bharat Express, which is also known as Train 18 is an indigenously designed train.
Vande Bharat Express has several special features including bio-vacuum toilets, Wi-Fi onboard and fully automatic doors
The Vande Bharat express is the India's first engineless train.
Vande Bharat Express In Luxury Look- Check Viral AI Images
The Vande Bharat Express also has a GPS-based advanced passenger information system.
The Vande Bharat Express is capable of running at a speed of over 180 km per hour, which is faster than the Shatabdi Express.
Traveling on the Vande Bharat Express isn't just a journey; it's an experience
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Savitri Jindal Education Qualification, Net Worth