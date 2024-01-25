10 Interesting Things to Know About Vande Bharat Express
25 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Vande Bharat Express has several unique features such as bio-vacuum toilets, Wi-Fi onboard, fully automatic doors.
The cost of this semi-high-speed train is about Rs 100 crores and is faster than the Shatabdi Express.
Vande Bharat express is India's first engineless train.
Vande Bharat Express train has 16 fully airconditioned chair car coaches with two seating options.
Another amazing feature of Vande Bharat Express is Executive class which has revolving chair which can turn 180 degrees.
Vande Bharat Express serves food which is included in the price of the ticket itself.
The semi-high-speed train has GPS based advanced passenger information system which will update you about the upcoming stations and information.
The new train is capable of running at the speed over 180 Km per hour which is faster than the Shatabdi Express.
All 16 coaches of the train are fitted with the CCTV cameras for complete security of the passengers onboard.
Some special coaches of Vande Bharat express train have spaces to park wheelchairs so, that disabled will not face any issue.
The train is designed in such a way that passengers can see the glimpse of driver's cabin.
