Vande Bharat Express to Get Advanced Features
29 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Vande Bharat Express train will get more value-added services soon.
Onboard infotainment, access to travel essentials will be introduced on Vande Bharat Trains.
The service provider will be able to sell food and beverages to passengers at predetermined rates.
Free housekeeping services will be provided in all coaches soon.
Prepaid meals will be served according to the menu and tariffs set by Indian Railways.
Additional services will be offered at originating and terminating stations.
The facilities include a cab facility from the station as well as wheelchairs for specially abled passengers.
Travel essentials and accessories will also be available on board.
Passengers will get multiple choices of food from an exclusive food menu.
IRCTC will provide passengers abroad on Vande Bharat Express trains with hygienic cuisine.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bali Jatra in Odisha: 10 Amazing Facts