Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains By March 2024; Check Details
23 Jun, 2023
Analiza Pathak
The first batch of sleeper variant of Vande Bharat trains will roll out in March 2024, Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
The sleeper variant of the Vande Bharat train is being designed by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai. The chair car variant of Vande Bharat train, which is also the first Vande Bharat train, was also designed and manufactured at ICF, Chennai.
The sleeper coach of the Vande Bharat Express train would have total of 16 AC compartments, 1 first class, 4 second-class and 11 three-tier coaches. The sleeper coaches of the Vande Bharat Express will have a total carrying capacity of 830 persons
Last month, the Union railways minister said there will be three versions of Vande Bharat trains -- Vande Chair Car, Vande Metro, and Vande Sleepers -- by February-March next year.
Vande Bharat Metro Variant: This variant is for journey which is less than 100 km.
Vande Bharat Chair Car Variant: This variant is for journey which is between 100 km to 550 km
Vande Bharat Sleeper Variant: This variant is for journey which is beyond 550 km
As per the Union Railways Minister, 22 sleeper variant Vande Bharat trains are being currently developed.
The existing Vande Bharat trains houses chair car coaches, which operates as day train, whereas the new sleeper variant Vande Bharat will have sleeper coaches, which will allow the train to operate overnight journeys and cover longer distance.