Vande Bharat Train Fare: Passengers To Pay 10% Less For Tickets
05 Jul, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Vande Bharat Express is being run as an alternative to Shatabdi, but due to high fare many people are not able to travel by it even if they want to and are turning to Shatabdi instead of Vande Bharat.
Semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train built with indigenous technology is becoming increasingly popular among passengers.
According to reports, Vande Bharat is not running on its full occupancy on many routes. This is because the fare of Shatabdi train is less than that of Vande Bharat.
Passengers are finding the fare of both the normal chair car or the executive class of this semi-high speed Vande Bharat train very high.
Owing to popularity and to cater more passengers, Railways may soon reduce the fare of short distance Vande Bharat train by 5 to 10 per cent.
Example, the AC chair car fare of Shatabdi Express between New Delhi to Dehradun is Rs 905. The fare for the executive class is Rs 1405. Whereas, Vande Bharat fare for AC chair car is Rs 1065. The fare for executive class is Rs 1890 (including catering).
He said that the fare of Vande Bharat for a distance of 200 to 300 kilometers can be rationalized. Especially the trains whose occupancy is less.
According to reports, there may also be a reduction of 5 to 10 percent in the fare of Vande Bharat train running between Ranchi-Patna. However, no official announcement has been made regarding this.
