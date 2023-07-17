New Terminal Building At Port Blair Airport (Photo: ANI)
17 Jul, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
The city-side area of the airport will also be developed with adequate parking facilities for cars, taxis and buses along with landscaping.
The world-class building will be equipped with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts.
The entire terminal will also have ample natural lighting throughout the day time which will be achieved by skylights along the roof.
New Terminal Building is a Large Span (120 Mtr) structural steel framed building provided with aluminium sheet roofing and cable net glazing all around.
The upper ground floor will be used as access to the terminal building for the departure and arrival of the passengers and the first floor as a Security Hold Area (SHA).
The lower ground floor will be used as remote arrival, the Bus Lounge and service area.
The new passenger terminal building will have three floors comprising of lower ground, upper ground and first floor.
The new terminal building will be capable to serve 1200 passengers during peak hours and about 40 lakhs passengers annually.
The new terminal building of Port Blair airport has a total built-up area of 40,837 sqm.
The Airports Authority of India has undertaken the work for the Construction of a New Integrated Terminal Building at an estimated cost of Rs.707 Crore.
Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair is soon going to have a new terminal building.
