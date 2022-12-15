How To Close FD Prematurely?

FDs can be closed on the mobile app of the bank via net banking or by visiting the nearest branch.

15 Dec, 2022

Shrimansi Kaushik

State Bank of India (SBI)

For amount of up to ₹5 lakh, a fine of 0.5% is levied and 1% on more than ₹5 lakh. Also, for deposits held for less than 7 days, no interest is paid.

15 Dec, 2022

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

For FDs of all tenors, a penalty of 1% is levied. Also, interest is paid at contractual rate minus 1%.

15 Dec, 2022

ICICI Bank

For early closure (less than 1 year) of deposits of less than ₹5 crore, 0.5% fine will be charged and 1% if closed after 1 year. For more than ₹5 crore, 1% and 1.5% will be charged if closed in less than 5 years and after 5 years respectively.

15 Dec, 2022

HDFC Bank

Customers will have to pay 1% fine. Interest rate will be lower than the original tenure rate.

15 Dec, 2022

Bajaj Finance

No cancellation in the first 3 months. No interest is paid if cancelled between 3 and 6 months. If cancelled after 6 months, a penalty of 2-3% is levied (subject to terms and conditions).

15 Dec, 2022

