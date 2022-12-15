FDs can be closed on the mobile app of the bank via net banking or by visiting the nearest branch.
15 Dec, 2022
For amount of up to ₹5 lakh, a fine of 0.5% is levied and 1% on more than ₹5 lakh. Also, for deposits held for less than 7 days, no interest is paid.
15 Dec, 2022
For FDs of all tenors, a penalty of 1% is levied. Also, interest is paid at contractual rate minus 1%.
15 Dec, 2022
For early closure (less than 1 year) of deposits of less than ₹5 crore, 0.5% fine will be charged and 1% if closed after 1 year. For more than ₹5 crore, 1% and 1.5% will be charged if closed in less than 5 years and after 5 years respectively.
15 Dec, 2022
Customers will have to pay 1% fine. Interest rate will be lower than the original tenure rate.
15 Dec, 2022
No cancellation in the first 3 months. No interest is paid if cancelled between 3 and 6 months. If cancelled after 6 months, a penalty of 2-3% is levied (subject to terms and conditions).
15 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!