Why RBI Scraps Rs 2,000 Currency Notes

The RBI announced to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation but will continue as legal tender.
RBI has advised banks to stop issuing Rs 2000 denomination banknotes with immediate effect.
RBI said customers will continue to deposit Rs 2000 banknotes up to September 30, 2023.
The decision to withdraw Rs 2000 banknotes from circulation was taken under RBI's 'Clean Note Policy'.
Rs 2000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016 to meet the currency requirement.
The objective of introducing Rs 2000 banknotes was met once banknotes in other denominations became available.
The RBI said the printing of Rs 2000 banknotes was stopped subsequently in 2018-19.
