World Consumer Rights Day

World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated every year on March 15 for raising global awareness about the needs of consumer and their rights. (Photo: Pixabay)

15 Mar, 2023

Consumer Disputes Redressal Agencies

Consumer Disputes Redressal Agencies are quasi-judicial bodies established under the Act to redressal to the grievances of the consumers. (Photo: Pixabay)

15 Mar, 2023

Consumer Rights In India

The Consumer Protection Act 2019 was notified on August 9 in 2019 in India. However, it came into effect from July 20 in 2020. (Photo: Pixabay)

15 Mar, 2023

How World Consumer Rights Day came into being

The then US President John F Kennedy had inspired World Consumer Rights Day after he gave a key speech on consumer rights on March 15, 1962. (Photo: Pixabay)

15 Mar, 2023

World Consumer Rights Day 2023 theme

The global theme for World Consumer Rights Day 2023 is 'Fair Digital Finance'. (Photo: Pixabay)

15 Mar, 2023

When was it first celebrated

World Consumer Rights Day was first celebrated in 1983. (Photo: Pixabay)

15 Mar, 2023

Unfair contract

"Unfair contract" means a contract between a manufacturer or trader or service provider on one hand, and a consumer on the other, having such terms which cause significant change in the rights of such consumer. (Photo: Pixabay)

15 Mar, 2023

