Unveiling the giants driving the world's economic engine, this list explores the 10 biggest economies in 2023. From established powerhouses like the US and China to rising stars like India, discover which nations are shaping the global economic landscape.
24 Dec, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
1. United States: $23.6 trillion
2. China: $17.7 trillion
3. Japan: $4.9 trillion
4. Germany: $4.3 trillion
5. India: $3.5 trillion
6. United Kingdom: $3.1 trillion
7. France: $2.7 trillion
8. Italy: $2.1 trillion
9. Canada: $2.0 trillion
10. Brazil: $1.8 trillion
