Unveiling the giants driving the world's economic engine, this list explores the 10 biggest economies in 2023. From established powerhouses like the US and China to rising stars like India, discover which nations are shaping the global economic landscape.

24 Dec, 2023

Gazi Abbas Shahid

1. United States: $23.6 trillion

2. China: $17.7 trillion

3. Japan: $4.9 trillion

4. Germany: $4.3 trillion

5. India: $3.5 trillion

6. United Kingdom: $3.1 trillion

7. France: $2.7 trillion

8. Italy: $2.1 trillion

9. Canada: $2.0 trillion

10. Brazil: $1.8 trillion

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kalka-Shimla Toy Train In Luxury Look; Check AI Images

 Find Out More