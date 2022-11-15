15 Nov, 2022
He is the Founder and CEO at Zerodha and his networth is of $1.5 Billion
15 Nov, 2022
Nikhil Kamath is the cofounder of Zerodha and his net worth is of Rs 17,500 crore.
15 Nov, 2022
Ola Cabs cofounder Bhavish Aggarwal and he has a net worth of Rs 11,700 crore.
15 Nov, 2022
Divyank Turakhia is an Indian-born serial entrepreneur, self-made billionaire and investor. His net worth is estimated at $1.76 billion
15 Nov, 2022
Ankit Bhati, co-founder at Ola (ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd) has a net worth of Rs 1,600 crores.
15 Nov, 2022
Binny Bansal is an Indian billionaire Internet entrepreneur. In 2007 he co-founded the e-commerce platform Flipkart. His net worth is of $1.3 billion by Forbes India Rich List.
15 Nov, 2022
Sachin Bansal is an Indian entrepreneur. He is best known as the founder of Flipkart During his over 11 year career at Flipkart, Bansal was CEO and chairman. His net worth is $1.2 billion by Forbes India Rich List.
15 Nov, 2022
Vijay Shekar Sharma is the Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of One97 Communications and its consumer brand Paytm. He founded Paytm in 2010. His net worth is is the Chairman, Managing Director and CEO of One97 Communications and its consumer brand Paytm. He founded Paytm in 2010.
15 Nov, 2022
Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato, is the Founder and CEO of Zomato. His net worth is $650 Million
15 Nov, 2022
Ritesh Agarwal is an Indian billionaire entrepreneur who is a founder and CEO of OYO Rooms. His net worth is over $1.1 billion.
15 Nov, 2022
Thanks For Reading!