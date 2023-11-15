Your Train Ride Just Got Longer; Know Here
15 Nov, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Latest railways' data points to a drop in average speeds for both passenger and freight trins over last year.
The average speed for passenger trains come down by more than 5kmph this year over the same period last year.
Where all passengers trins excluding suburban service, ran at an average speed of 47.6kmph between April and September (FY2022-23), they managed to do only 42.3 kmph in the same period this year.
Northwestern railway clocked the highest peed of 51.5kmph for any railway zone while north eastern railway was the slowest with an average speed of 34.1kmph.
The biggest drop in average speed for passenger train was recorded by northern railways, which saw its passenger trains run 4.9kmph slower than they did last year.
Railways also saw freight speed decelerate. The average speed of freight trains was 31.7 kmph during April September 2022 but fell to 25.8 kmph this year.
Southern railways had the highest average speed for freight transport at an average speed of 16.6 kmph for eastern railways.
West central railways saw the biggest drop with goods trains running 23 kmph slower on average than last year.
