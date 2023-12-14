Gear up for the thrill of the open road with India's hottest new budget cars! From legendary hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 to stylish crossovers like the Citroen C3X, this list unveils 10 vehicles ready to conquer your driving dreams.
14 Dec, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024
Tata Altroz Racer
Hyundai Stargazer
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus
Vayve Mobility EVA
Kia Sonet 2024
Volkswagen Polo 2024
Tata Nexon 2024
Mahindra XUV300 2024
Citroen C3X
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7-Seater Cars Of November 2023
Find Out More