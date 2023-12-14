Gear up for the thrill of the open road with India's hottest new budget cars! From legendary hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 to stylish crossovers like the Citroen C3X, this list unveils 10 vehicles ready to conquer your driving dreams.

14 Dec, 2023

Gazi Abbas Shahid

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Tata Altroz Racer

Hyundai Stargazer

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Vayve Mobility EVA

Kia Sonet 2024

Volkswagen Polo 2024

Tata Nexon 2024

Mahindra XUV300 2024

Citroen C3X

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7-Seater Cars Of November 2023

 Find Out More