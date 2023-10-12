Austin Seven (1922): Austin Seven was so good that BMW and French outfit Rosengart licensed the design.
Fiat Topolino (1936): It could seat just two, powered by tiny side-valve engine with 569cc displacement.
Austin A35 (1951): Promising economical, cheap family motoring, it developed a huge fan base.
BMW 700 (1959): It was great to drive and very appealing to new car buyers who needed a premium small car.
Fiat 127 (1971): It was compact, space-efficient, packed front-wheel drive, and rack-and-pinion steering.
Honda Civic (1972): It started out as basic transport for the masses with an 1169cc engine.
Nissan Micra (1983): It was on sale for a whopping nine years, with 1.0 and 1.3-liter engines on offer for the duration.
Ford Ka (1996): It looked more daring in production form and survived for an incredible 13 years.
Audi A2 (1999): It was truly cutting edge with its lightweight alloy construction, wind-cheating shape, and space-efficient interior.
BMW Mini (2001): It was far safer, featured hatchback practicality, and was far better built. Popular till the day!
