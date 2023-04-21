10 Oldest Cars That Ruled Indian Roads in 1980s
21 Apr, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The First-ever Maruti Omni hit the roads in 1984 after launch of Maruti 800.
Ambassador by Hindustan Motors ruled Indian roads from 1957 to 2014.
The Premier Fiat 118NE was launched in India in January 1990.
Tata Estate was a station wagon that ruled Indian roads from 1992 till 2000.
Contessa was manufactured by Hindustan Motors from 1984 to 2002.
Premier Padmini was manufactured by Premier Automobiles Limited in India from 1964 to 2001.
Launched in 1983, Maruti 800 was the best-selling car in India till 2004.
With an upgraded 1.3-liter engine, Marui Esteem was launched in In 1994.
Daewoo Matiz, a Hatchback from Daewoo, was launched in India in February 1990.
Maruti Suzuki Zen, a 5-door hatchback, was produced and sold in India from 1993 to 2006.
