Air Conditioning: An expensive machine. Regular service, cleaning air filter, coil, and maintaining correct gas pressure are the keys.
29 Nov, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Brakes: Check out brakes for any wear and tear, keep an eye on brake oil, and get the hand brake checked too.
Car Interior: Occasional vacuuming, window cleaning, polishing, repairing torn seats, and any other component is highly advised.
Cooling System: It keeps your car cool, preventing damage. Regularly check the radiator, coolant level, and the engine fan.
Exhaust System: The flexible tube that enables motor to move on its supports wears out quickly. Replace it in time.
Ignition: Modern ignitions are fitted with distributors and they start instantly, so check them regularly for any circuit or dust.
Mileage: Replace coolant, engine oil, brake oil, gear oil, and lubricants as per the maintenance schedule, no matter the mileage.
Tires: Choose tires with high adhesion that resist heat-related degradation. Replace tires that are 10 or more years old.
Windshield: It can be degraded by accumulation of debris and dust. Hence, clean those corners regularly and replace the seal.
Wipers: Wiper blades are really thin. Clean them carefully with soap and water and add a little shampoo to the wiper jet bottle.
