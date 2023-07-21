2023 Kia Seltos Price Starts At Rs 10.89 lakh
21 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Kia India announced the price of 2023 Kia Setlos on Friday and said the SUV comes at Rs 10.89 lakh.
Top model of 2023 Kia Seltos is priced at Rs 19,99,900 (ex-showroom).
Automaker has added more features and a new turbocharged petrol engine in the updated Kia Seltos.
Bookings for 2023 Kia Seltos started a week ago for a token amount of Rs 25,000.
2023 Kia Seltos is classified in 7 variants such as HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line.
2023 Kia Seltos gets visual updates on its exterior including restyled headlamp clusters.
2023 Kia Seltos has three engine options such as Smartstream 1.5-litre Turbo-GDi petrol (160PS/253Nm).
