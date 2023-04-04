PICS: Mercedes-Benz GLS Launched With Refreshed Body, Cabin

04 Apr, 2023

Analiza Pathak

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS Exterior

The 2023 GLS models comes with more striking radiator grille. It features integrated air inlet grilles, combined with a surround in high-gloss black. At the rear is the interior of the lights with 3 horizontal blocks. A new 20-inch multi-spoke light-alloy wheel in Himalayas grey with a high-sheen finish has been added to the range of wheels.x

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS Interior

Inside, it has updated the SUV's infotainment system, putting in the latest MBUX software that has a new look for the displays, and adds special content such as an inclinometer, compass, and steering angle when switched to off-road driving mode.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS Powertrain

The GLS for 2024 gets a dose of electrification across its model range. The diesel-powered GLS350d 4MATIC, GLS450d 4MATIC, as well as the gas-fed GLS450 4MATIC and GLS580 4Matic get a 48-volt mild hybrid assist, giving the whole lineup a slight power and torque boost.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS Cabin

There are new upholstery options for better customer personalization in the GLS. Mercedes-Benz added Catalana Beige and Bahia Brown leather, along with trim choices such as High-Gloss Brown Linden Wood and Manufaktur Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS Off-Road Feature

The Mercedes-Benz GLS580 4MATIC now comes available with an optional Off-Road Engineering package. The SUV gets a front skid plate and gains 1.2 inches of additional ground clearance, enabling it to tackle rough terrains better.

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS Infotainment System

The new GLS gets an MBUX infotainment system inside the cabin with new display choices. It comes with three new graphic patterns: Classic, Sporty and Discreet. Also, there are three modes: Navigation, Assistance, and Service. The drivers can select from seven different colour schemes.

