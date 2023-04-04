PICS: Mercedes-Benz GLS Launched With Refreshed Body, Cabin

04 Apr, 2023
The 2023 GLS models comes with more striking radiator grille. It features integrated air inlet grilles, combined with a surround in high-gloss black. At the rear is the interior of the lights with 3 horizontal blocks. A new 20-inch multi-spoke light-alloy wheel in Himalayas grey with a high-sheen finish has been added to the range of wheels.x
Inside, it has updated the SUV's infotainment system, putting in the latest MBUX software that has a new look for the displays, and adds special content such as an inclinometer, compass, and steering angle when switched to off-road driving mode.
The GLS for 2024 gets a dose of electrification across its model range. The diesel-powered GLS350d 4MATIC, GLS450d 4MATIC, as well as the gas-fed GLS450 4MATIC and GLS580 4Matic get a 48-volt mild hybrid assist, giving the whole lineup a slight power and torque boost.
There are new upholstery options for better customer personalization in the GLS. Mercedes-Benz added Catalana Beige and Bahia Brown leather, along with trim choices such as High-Gloss Brown Linden Wood and Manufaktur Piano Lacquer Flowing Lines.
The Mercedes-Benz GLS580 4MATIC now comes available with an optional Off-Road Engineering package. The SUV gets a front skid plate and gains 1.2 inches of additional ground clearance, enabling it to tackle rough terrains better.
The new GLS gets an MBUX infotainment system inside the cabin with new display choices. It comes with three new graphic patterns: Classic, Sporty and Discreet. Also, there are three modes: Navigation, Assistance, and Service. The drivers can select from seven different colour schemes.
