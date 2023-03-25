List of Cars to be Launched in April 2023

25 Mar, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be launched in April 2023 and is expected to compete against models such as the Tata Punch and Nissan Magnite.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Features

Maruti Suzuki Fronx will come with a 1.0-liter K-series Turbo Boosterjet engine and Idle Start Stop technology.

MG Comet

MG Motor’s MG Comet EV will be launched in April 2023 and will also be the smallest electric car on Indian roads.

MG Comet: Battery

It is anticipated that the battery pack of MG Comet EV will have a capacity slightly over 20 kWh.

Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Mercedes AMG GT 63 S E Performance will be launched in April 2023 and will offer exceptional speed and performance.

Lamborghini Urus S

Lamborghini Urus S will be launched in India in April 2023 and will replace the current Urus model sold in India.

Additional Horsepower

The upcoming Urus S super SUV from Lamborghini is a more powerful version of the standard Urus, boasting an additional 16 horsepower.

