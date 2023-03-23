23 Mar, 2023
In Feb 2023, the South Korean automaker retailed 1,559 units of Hyundai Alcazar. Prices of the SUV start from Rs 16.71 lakh to Rs 21.10 lakh. It comes with both petrol and diesel engine options.
In Feb 2023, the home-grown automaker sold 9,782 units of the Mahindra Bolero. The Bolero Neo 7-seater is currently available at Rs 9.63 lakh to Rs 12.14 lakh.
Toyota sold of 3,426 units fortuner in Feb 2023. The 7-seater SUV petrol variants are priced at Rs 32.59 lakh and Rs 34.18 lakh respectively. The diesel variants cost between Rs 35.09 lakh – Rs 50.34 lakh.
A total of 6,950 units of the Mahindra Scorpio were sold in Feb 2023. While the Mahindra Scorpio N costs between Rs 12.74 lakh – Rs 24.05 lakh, the Scorpio Classic is priced from Rs 12.64 lakh – Rs 16.14 lakh.
Mahindra’s flagship SUV XUV700 recorded total sales of 4,505 units in Feb 2023. At present, the SUV model lineup comes within the price range of Rs 13.45 lakh – Rs 25.48 lakh.
