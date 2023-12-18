5 New Cars to be Launched in 2024
18 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Hyundai Creta Facelift is likely to be launched on January 16, 2024.
New Features of Hyundai Creta Facelift will receive enhancements, including addition of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).
Kia Sonet Facelift will be launched in January 2024 with an updated interior and exterior.
Bookings will open on December 20 for Kia Sonet Facelift ahead of the price announcement next month.
Mahindra XUV300 Facelift will receive a comprehensive set of updates both in its interior and exterior.
Mahindra XUV300 Facelift’s exterior design draws significant inspiration from the XUV700 and the forthcoming BE range.
Tata Curvv EV is expected to boast a claimed driving range exceeding 500 km on a single charge.
Tata Curvv EV is scheduled for launch in the first half of the upcoming year.
Maruti Suzuki Swift is scheduled for an early 2024 launch in India.
