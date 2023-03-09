09 Mar, 2023
Ola S1 Pro offers 181 kilometres range on a single charge and has a top speed of 115 km/h and can do 0 to 40 in only 3 seconds.
This scooter has a range of 90 kilometres with the battery rated to last for 70,000 kilometres or 7 years.
Priced at Rs 77,490, this EV scooter scooter can travel at a peak speed of 45 kmph.
The scooter comes in two variants, Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. Coming to the features and specs, both variants come with a top speed of 80 kmph but the V1 Pro can go from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds while the V1 Plus takes 3.4 seconds for the same distance.
This scooter offers a more powerful electric motor that can produce an equivalent of 8.7 bhp of power and an ARAI-certified riding range of 146 km.
TVS iQube ST scooter comes with a peak riding range of 145 km in economy mode, and 110 km in performance mode. It comes with a sticker price of Rs 1,09,256.
