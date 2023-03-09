Hero Vida V1

The scooter comes in two variants, Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. Coming to the features and specs, both variants come with a top speed of 80 kmph but the V1 Pro can go from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds while the V1 Plus takes 3.4 seconds for the same distance.

