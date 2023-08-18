Audi Q8 e-tron SUV Launched: Check Price, Features
18 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Audi Q8 e-tron SUV will be available at a starting price of Rs 1.14 crore (ex-showroom).
Audi Q8 e-tron comes in two trim levels- 50 and 55.
Audi Q8 e-tron will be available in two variants in India, including the conventional SUV and Sportback.
Bookings for Audi Q8 e-tron have already commenced at an initial amount of Rs 5 lakh.
Audi offers 7-year extended warranty, 10-year Road Side Assistance and an 8-year/160,000 km battery warranty.
Audi Q8 e-tron comes in nine exterior paint schemes, including Glacier White, Magnet Grey and Chronos Grey.
Audi Q8 e-tron is equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels and the B-pillar highlights the ‘Q8 e-tron Quattro’ lettering.
Rear profile of Audi Q8 e-tron gets H-shaped LED tail lamps, a roof-mounted stop lamp and an LED bar.
Audi Q8 e-tron gets many features including 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
