Upcoming Cars Under Rs 10 Lakh -Citroen C3 EV

Citroen C3 EV is a Hatchback is expected to launch in India in Jan 2023 in the expected price range of ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh.

14 Nov, 2022

Maruti Swift

The new Swift could be launched in India by March 2023. The fourth-gen model is expected to start from Rs 6 lakh.

14 Nov, 2022

Wuling Air EV

The pricing of this EV is likely to be in the range of Rs10 lakh

14 Nov, 2022

Honda WR-V

The price of a new-generation WR-V could start from Rs 8 lakh onwards. It is expected to come to India by August 2023.

14 Nov, 2022

Baleno Cross

The Baleno Cross is expected to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo at the price range of Rs 8.00 Lakh - Rs 13.00 Lakh

14 Nov, 2022

