Hero Karizma XMR 210 Launched in India
29 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Hero Karizma XMR 210 has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 172,900 (ex-showroom).
Bookings for the new Karizma XMR have started at a token amount of Rs 3,000.
Hero Karizma XMR comes in with three colours – Phantom Black, Iconic Yellow and Matte Red.
Karizma XMR is based on a trellis frame with a box swingarm instead of traditional diamond frames.
Powering the Hero Karizma XMR is the company’s first liquid-cooled 210 cc DOHC 4V engine.
The engine of Hero Karizma XMR is mated to a new 6-speed gearbox.
