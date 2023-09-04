Honda Elevate SUV Launched: Price Starts at Rs 10.99 Lakh

04 Sep, 2023

Manmath Nayak

Honda Cars officially launched Honda Elevate SUV on Monday

Honda Elevate comes at a starting price of Rs 10,99,900.

Honda Elevate is a mid-size SUV showcased by Honda earlier this year.

Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine making 119bhp and 145Nm of torque.

Honda claims that the engine is E20 compatible and returns a mileage of 16.92 kmpl.

Honda Elevate gets LED lighting all around, 17-inch wheels, and measures 4312mm in length.

Honda Elevate gets a 7-inch digital instrument console, a 10.2-inch infotainment system.

Honda Elevate will be offered in single and dual-tone colour options.

