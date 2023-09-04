Honda Elevate SUV Launched: Price Starts at Rs 10.99 Lakh
04 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Honda Cars officially launched Honda Elevate SUV on Monday
Honda Elevate comes at a starting price of Rs 10,99,900.
Honda Elevate is a mid-size SUV showcased by Honda earlier this year.
Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine making 119bhp and 145Nm of torque.
Honda claims that the engine is E20 compatible and returns a mileage of 16.92 kmpl.
Honda Elevate gets LED lighting all around, 17-inch wheels, and measures 4312mm in length.
Honda Elevate gets a 7-inch digital instrument console, a 10.2-inch infotainment system.
Honda Elevate will be offered in single and dual-tone colour options.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Expensive Cars In The World In 2023