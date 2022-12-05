Car buyers can get discounts up to Rs 72,340 on some of Honda’s best cars such as Honda Amaze, Jazz, WR-V and City.
05 Dec, 2022
For Honda City (Fifth generation), you get total discount of Rs 72,145 on all its petrol models.
You get cash discount of up to Rs 30,000 or free accessories worth Rs 35,340 if you buy Honda WR-V.
You get a total discount of Rs 43,144 if you buy Honda Amaze (petrol model). This discount includes Rs 10,000 cash discounts or free accessories worth Rs 12,144.
Honda Jazz is offering discounts up to Rs 37,047 which includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs 12,047.
Honda City is offered with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.
