Hyundai ALCAZAR Adventure Edition At A Glance

14 Aug, 2023

Analiza Pathak

Dark chrome exterior signature cascading grille

R18 (D= 462 mm) black alloy with red front caliper

Rugged door cladding

Exclusive adventure edition leather seats with light sage green piping

Dashcam with dual camera

All black interior with light sage green colour inserts

alcazar6

Voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof

2nd row - one touch tip tumble captain & split seats

Power driver seat - 8 way

Front row seatback table with retractable cup-holder and IT device holder

Auto healthy air purifier with AQI display

Thanks For Reading!

Next: These Hyundai Cars To Get Discounts Up To Rs 2 Lakh In August

 Find Out More