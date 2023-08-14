Hyundai ALCAZAR Adventure Edition At A Glance
14 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Dark chrome exterior signature cascading grille
R18 (D= 462 mm) black alloy with red front caliper
Exclusive adventure edition leather seats with light sage green piping
All black interior with light sage green colour inserts
Voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof
2nd row - one touch tip tumble captain & split seats
Power driver seat - 8 way
Front row seatback table with retractable
cup-holder and IT device holder
Auto healthy air purifier with AQI display
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: These Hyundai Cars To Get Discounts Up To Rs 2 Lakh In August