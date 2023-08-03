These Hyundai Cars To Get Discounts Up To Rs 2 Lakh
03 Aug, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Hyundai i20, i20 N Line: These two cars are being offered with benefits of up to Rs 40,000.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: This car is available with attractive benefits up to Rs 43,000.
Hyundai Aura: This sedan is available with discounts up to Rs 33,000.
Hyundai Alcazar SUV is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 20,000.
Hyundai Kona Electric is now available with benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh from the automaker.
