Hyundai Creta Facelift Launched: Check Price, Features
16 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Hyundai Creta Facelift 2024 was launched in the Indian market on Wednesday.
Hyundai Creta Facelift 2024 was Introduced at a starting price of Rs 10,99,900 (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Creta Facelift 2024 offers multiple driving modes such as Eco, Normal, and Sport.
The midsize SUV also features three traction modes such as Snow, Mud, and Sand.
Dimensionally speaking, 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift measures 4,330 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,635 mm in height.
For safety, the 2024 Hyundai Creta facelift gets six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels.
The car also offers Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
Hyundai said the new Creta comes with improved structural rigidity ensuring better energy absorption of the
The new car offers three engine options such as 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and the new 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.
2024 Hyundai Creta facelift gets a complete makeover with a twin-screen setup for the touchscreen infotainment.
