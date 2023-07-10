Hyundai Exter SUV Launched, Price Starts at Rs 5.99 Lakh
10 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Hyundai India launched Hyundai Exter SUV with a starting price of Rs 5.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Exter SUV is available in five attractive trims such as EX, S, SX, SX(O), and SX(O) Connect.
Potential buyers can book Hyundai Exter SUV at Rs 11,000 at any Hyundai dealership across India.
Hyundai Exter SUV offers notable features including projector headlamps, Signature-H LED DRLs.
Hyundai Exter SUV measures 3815mm in length, 1710mm in width in terms of dimensions.
Hyundai Exter SUV offers 8.0-inch HD infotainment system with Bluelink connectivity and smartphone integration.
Hyundai Exter SUV comes with advanced technology features such as a Smartphone wireless charger, Type C USB fast charger.
