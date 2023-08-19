Hyundai Venue Knight Edition At Rs 10 Lakh; Check Unique Features
19 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Hyundai India has launched the Venue Knight edition priced between Rs 10 lakh-13.48 lakh.
The SUV is available in four monotone and one dual-tone colour option which includes - Abyss Black, Atlas White, Titan Gray and Fiery Red.
Black painted alloy wheels with red front brake calipers. Logos all over the car get a ‘dark chrome’ treatment, and the car gets a 'Knight' emblem.
New additions to the Venue include a dashcam and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.
The Knight Edition is available only on the petrol powertrains of the Venue.
The Knight edition continues with an all-black upholstery and brass highlights.
Transmission choices for the Venue Knight Edition encompass a manual 6MT and 7DCT, depending on the variant.
It comes with ambient lighting, black front and rear skid plates, as well as body-colored door handles
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Audi Q8 e-tron SUV Launched: Check Price, Features