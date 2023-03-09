In pics: Hyundai Kona Electric — Bigger, Smarter, Bolder

09 Mar, 2023

Analiza Pathak

Hyundai Kona Electric Range

Kona electric gets two powertrain options: standard and long range. Has a maximum WLTP-claimed range of over 490km on single charge.

09 Mar, 2023

Safety kit features an array of ADAS including lane keep assist and high beam assist.

09 Mar, 2023

Hyundai Kona Electric Battery

The battery can be recharged from 10%-80% in just 41 minutes using a fast charger.

09 Mar, 2023

Hyundai Kona Electric connectivity

There is BlueLink connected car technology, over-the-air updates, digital key, connected air navigation cockpit and much more.

09 Mar, 2023

Hyundai Kona Electric Dimensions

Measuring 4,355 mm in length, it is 150 mm longer than its predecessor, 25 mm wider at 1,855 mm, and has a 60 mm longer wheelbase at 2,660 mm.

09 Mar, 2023

Hyundai Kona Electric One-Pedal Driving

The Kona Electric has a heated charging door that can function in temperatures as low as 30 degrees Celsius. It also has an i-Pedal driving mode, allowing for one-pedal driving.

09 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Know Who Is Exempted

 Find Out More