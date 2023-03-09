In pics: Hyundai Kona Electric — Bigger, Smarter, Bolder

09 Mar, 2023
Kona electric gets two powertrain options: standard and long range. Has a maximum WLTP-claimed range of over 490km on single charge.
The battery can be recharged from 10%-80% in just 41 minutes using a fast charger.
There is BlueLink connected car technology, over-the-air updates, digital key, connected air navigation cockpit and much more.
Measuring 4,355 mm in length, it is 150 mm longer than its predecessor, 25 mm wider at 1,855 mm, and has a 60 mm longer wheelbase at 2,660 mm.
The Kona Electric has a heated charging door that can function in temperatures as low as 30 degrees Celsius. It also has an i-Pedal driving mode, allowing for one-pedal driving.
