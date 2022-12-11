In Pics: India's Top 5 Safest Cars

11 Dec, 2022
Tata Punch has been given a 5 star in terms of safety rating by Global NCAP in the adult protection category.
Tata Altroz has been awarded 5-star safety rating. 5-star rating is considered the best whereas 1-star rating is considered the worst.
The XUV300 had secured five-star rating in adult occupant protection but received four-star rating for child occupant protection. It was also the recipient of the Global NCAP's first ever 'Safer Choice' Award for achieving the highest levels of safety performance.
The XUV700 scored 16.03 points out of 17 for adult occupant safety, giving it a five-star rating. The head, neck and chest region of both driver and front passenger gets good protection, Global NCAP revealed.
Honda Jazz has been around since 2015, and still is one of the strong cars in the crash tests. The Jazz has 13.89 points out of 17 (4 stars) for adult occupant protection.
