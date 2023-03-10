John Abraham’s Bike Collection: See Photos Inside

10 Mar, 2023

Manmath Nayak

List of Bikes

John Abraham’s bike collection includes KTM, Mahindra Mojo, and a one-off Royal Enfield build from Rajputana Customs called the LightFoot.

Yamaha RD350

John Abraham’s Yamaha RD350 is a two-stroke, twin-cylinder motorcycle that makes around 30bhp and 32Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed gearbox.

Yamaha V-Max

John Abraham’s Yamaha V-Max was known for its outright power on straight lines despite weighing 315kg and for its poor cornering ability.

MV Agusta F3 800

Launched in 2013, MV Agusta F3 800 featured some of the best in motorcycle design such as compact dimensions, high-set footpegs, a single-sided swing arm.

Dutati Panigale V4

Aprilia RSV4 RF features the best of the best when it comes to wheels, suspension, braking, electronics, and everything a person can imagine.

Aprilia RSV4 RF

 Find Out More