10 Mar, 2023
John Abraham’s bike collection includes KTM, Mahindra Mojo, and a one-off Royal Enfield build from Rajputana Customs called the LightFoot.
10 Mar, 2023
John Abraham’s Yamaha RD350 is a two-stroke, twin-cylinder motorcycle that makes around 30bhp and 32Nm of torque with the help of a 6-speed gearbox.
10 Mar, 2023
John Abraham’s Yamaha V-Max was known for its outright power on straight lines despite weighing 315kg and for its poor cornering ability.
10 Mar, 2023
Launched in 2013, MV Agusta F3 800 featured some of the best in motorcycle design such as compact dimensions, high-set footpegs, a single-sided swing arm.
10 Mar, 2023
Aprilia RSV4 RF features the best of the best when it comes to wheels, suspension, braking, electronics, and everything a person can imagine.
10 Mar, 2023
Aprilia RSV4 RF features the best of the best when it comes to wheels, suspension, braking, electronics, and everything a person can imagine.
10 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!