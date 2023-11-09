Kia Carnival Facelift Interior REVEALED
09 Nov, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Interior has a white and grey theme; to be sold in 7, 9- and 4-seat options in its home country.
New Carnival gets a minimalist dashboard, updated AC control panel. Dashboard gets two large screens-infotainment and driver display.
It gets a heads-up display, a 14.6-inch rear entertainment display, dual sunroofs, and an air purifier.
Also, there are twin cup holders along with a rotary styled gearbox surrounded by few buttons which could be for electronic parking brake and auto hold.
The carmaker is expected to bring the facelifted fourth-gen Carnival here in 2024 at a starting price of Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).
Kia has equipped it with 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a bunch of ADAS tech.
TExpect a major price hike compared to the old Carnival, due to the new design and features. We can expect the pricing of the new Carnival to touch Rs 50 lakh (on-road, Mumbai).
