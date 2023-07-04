Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 Launched: Check Price, Features
04 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Kia Motors on Tuesday unveiled Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 in India.
Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 offers ample of cosmetic updates and exciting new features.
Bookings for the Seltos 2023 will begin on July 14.
Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 will come in three trims: X-Line, GT Line, and Tech Line, providing a variety of options.
There will be three engine options and five transmission options in Kia Seltos Facelift 2023.
Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 will come with updated cabin and there will be new touchscreen for infotainment.
Kia Seltos Facelift 2023 offers a revised front fascia, with redesigned LED lights.
