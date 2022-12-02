Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Unveiled And It Goes Beyond The Concrete

02 Dec, 2022

Analiza Pathak

The Huracan Sterrato features a 44mm higher ground clearance as compared to the Huracan EVO.

Lamborghini claims that the Sterrato can launch from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds and can go to a top-speed of 260kmph.

New graphics and exclusive off-road driving features, including a new digital inclinometer with a pitch and roll indicator, a compass, a geographic coordination indicator and steering angle indicator.

7-speed dual-clutch transmission, sending power to all four wheels via an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system and a rear mechanical self-locking differential.

