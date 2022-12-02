02 Dec, 2022
The Huracan Sterrato features a 44mm higher ground clearance as compared to the Huracan EVO.
02 Dec, 2022
Lamborghini claims that the Sterrato can launch from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds and can go to a top-speed of 260kmph.
02 Dec, 2022
New graphics and exclusive off-road driving features, including a new digital inclinometer with a pitch and roll indicator, a compass, a geographic coordination indicator and steering angle indicator.
02 Dec, 2022
7-speed dual-clutch transmission, sending power to all four wheels via an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system and a rear mechanical self-locking differential.
02 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!