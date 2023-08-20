FIRST LOOK: Lamborghini Lanzador EV Concept

Lamborghini’s first 100% electric vehicle leaked online. Lanzador EV will help bring the sports car brand into the electric era as a sleek 2×2.
A high ground-clearance grand tourer with 2+2 seats and large 23-inch wheels, the Lanzador blends styling elements from the Urus and Sián.
Features include dual digital screens (one instrument panel in front of the driver and another infotainment screen in front of the passenger), and sports bucket seats for each passenger (four seats total).
The EV concept is called "Ultra-GT" and comes with a high ride height and a 2+2 seating configuration. It gets 2 doors, 23-inch wheels and a bunch of air vents and flicks to enhance its aerodynamic efficiency.
The Lanzador will come with Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI). There will be several sensors and actuators that will be integrated into the system.
Lamborghini says that the peak power output will be over one megawatt which roughly translates to 1,340 bhp.
There will be sustainably tanned leather, 100 per cent merino wool, regenerated carbon, synthetic fibres from recycled plastic and a 3D printed process for plastic.
