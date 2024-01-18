List of Cars That Were Discontinued in 2023
18 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800, which was the most affordable model, was discontinued in 2023.
Mahindra KUV100 NXT, Mahindra’s smallest and most affordable model, was discontinued in 2023.
Mahindra discontinued KUV100 NXT as it clearly didn’t see a business case in updating the model to meet emissions norms.
Skoda also phased out Skoda Octavia slowly in 2023.
Skoda Superb, a 2.0-litre petrol engine car, was discontinued in 2023.
Nissan Kicks was discontinued due to the RDE norms in 2023, and the brand is currently only survived by Magnite in India.
Honda Jazz was discontinued in 2023 including two other models due to the RDE norms.
Honda City Gen 4 was also discontinued in 2023.
Honda WR-V was discontinued as it was slow-selling product due to newer and more competent models in India.
One of the important models that was taken off the shelves in 2023 was Kia Carnival.
