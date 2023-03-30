List of Cars to be Discontinued From April 1, 2023

30 Mar, 2023
Hyundai will shut down the production of Hyundai i20 Diesel car model from next month.
Tata will shut down the production of Tata Altroz Diesel from April 1, 2023.
In the similar manner, Skoda will shut the manufacturing of Octavia and Superb.
Mahindra will shut down the production lines on Marrazzo, Alturas G4, and KUV100.
Renault will shut the manufacturing of Renault Kwid 800 from April 1, 2023.
Other cars such as Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol will also be stopped from next month.
Honda will pull shut the manufacturing of five cars– City 4th gen, City 5th gen (diesel), Amaze (diesel), Jazz, and WR-V.
