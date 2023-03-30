List of Cars to be Discontinued From April 1, 2023

30 Mar, 2023

Hyundai i20 Diesel

Hyundai will shut down the production of Hyundai i20 Diesel car model from next month.

30 Mar, 2023

Tata Altroz Diesel

Tata will shut down the production of Tata Altroz Diesel from April 1, 2023.

30 Mar, 2023

Skoda Octavia

In the similar manner, Skoda will shut the manufacturing of Octavia and Superb.

30 Mar, 2023

Mahindra Alturas

Mahindra will shut down the production lines on Marrazzo, Alturas G4, and KUV100.

30 Mar, 2023

Renault Kwid 800

Renault will shut the manufacturing of Renault Kwid 800 from April 1, 2023.

30 Mar, 2023

Nissan Kicks

Other cars such as Nissan Kicks, Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and Toyota Innova Crysta Petrol will also be stopped from next month.

30 Mar, 2023

Honda City 4th Gen

Honda will pull shut the manufacturing of five cars– City 4th gen, City 5th gen (diesel), Amaze (diesel), Jazz, and WR-V.

30 Mar, 2023

