01 Apr, 2023
Maruti Fronx is all set to be launched in India in April 2023 and will be exclusively available at Nexa showrooms.
Maruti Fronx will come equipped with either a 1.0L turbo petrol or a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine.
Currently, Hyundai is testing a new compact SUV, codenamed as Hyundai Ai3, for the Indian market and is expected to be launched soon.
Hyundai Ai3 is expected to come with a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Tata Motors is expected to launch Tata Altroz in the Indian market later this year.
Tata Altroz CNG variant will come equipped with a 1.2L petrol engine with a factory-fitted CNG kit, providing a peak power output of 77PS and 95Nm of torque.
Tata Punch EV is likely to be launched in India during the festive season of 2023 and will be based on the new Sigma platform (Gen 2) and will utilize Tata's Ziptron technology.
