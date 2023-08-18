Mahindra Thar.e 5-Door Concept; 1st Look Of Electric Thar
18 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Mahindra uncovered the much-awaited Thar.e electric SUV concept that comes previewing a five-door electric iteration of the true-blue off-roader.
Thar EV concept features a rugged and aggressive look visible from every angle, which is in sync with the typical true blue off-roader character the SUV possesses.
It is expected to carry a 60 kWh battery pack, which would channel power to dual motors fitted to each axle powering all four wheels.
The new electric SUV will get a fully digital instrument console, a new multifunction steering wheel with the Thar.e logo at the centre
The Mahindra Thar EV prices are expected to range between Rs. 20.00 Lakh - Rs. 25.00 Lakh, depending on the variant selected.
The electric Thar could be offered in two variants called AX and LX and is expected to be launched in India in 2026.
