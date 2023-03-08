Mahindra XUV300 Prices Hiked

New Engines

The Mahindra and Mahindra sub-compact SUV, XUV300, has undergone updates with new engines

RDE Norms

The new engines are compliant with RDE norms, making them compatible with ethanol-based fuel.

Prices To Rise

Prices of the XUV300 have increased by up to ₹22,000 depending on the variant chosen, effective from this month.

XUV300’s Competitors

The XUV300 competes with other popular models like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet in the segment.

Price Impact

The price hike of Mahindra XUV300 has impacted nearly all of its variants, except for the W4 and W6 petrol manual versions of the sub-compact SUV.

