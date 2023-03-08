Mahindra XUV300 Prices Hiked

08 Mar, 2023
The Mahindra and Mahindra sub-compact SUV, XUV300, has undergone updates with new engines
08 Mar, 2023
The new engines are compliant with RDE norms, making them compatible with ethanol-based fuel.
08 Mar, 2023
Prices of the XUV300 have increased by up to ₹22,000 depending on the variant chosen, effective from this month.
08 Mar, 2023
The XUV300 competes with other popular models like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet in the segment.
08 Mar, 2023
The price hike of Mahindra XUV300 has impacted nearly all of its variants, except for the W4 and W6 petrol manual versions of the sub-compact SUV.
08 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!