Maruti Suzuki Cars to be Expensive From April 2023

23 Mar, 2023
Maruti Suzuki said it has implemented seven small price hikes since January 2021 due to the rising costs of materials.
23 Mar, 2023
Maruti Suzuki India did not say the quantum of the price hike it intends to implement from next month.
23 Mar, 2023
Maruti Suzuki continues to witness increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and regulatory requirements.
23 Mar, 2023
Maruti Suzuki India said it makes maximum effort to reduce cost and partially offset the increase.
23 Mar, 2023
Apart from Maruti Suzuki, other automakers, including Honda Cars, Tata Motors and Hero MotoCorp, have announced increase in prices from April.
23 Mar, 2023
From April 1, several cars will need to have an on-board self-diagnostic device to monitor the real-time driving emission levels.
23 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!