Invicto: Most Expensive Maruti Suzuki Car Ever, EXPLAINED
06 Jul, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Invicto MPV, Maruti Suzuki's new flagship model, is now available for the starting price of Rs 24.79 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Bookings of the same are already underway for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.
Maruti Invicto is available in two variants Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus. While the seven-seat layout is standard, the Zeta Plus variant comes with an option for an eight-seater configuration.
In terms of dimensions, the Invicto is identical to the Innova Hycross. It measures 4,755mm in length, 1,850mm in width and 1,795mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,850mm.
Invicto gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof with roof ambient lighting, powered driver's seat & tail gate, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats and cupholders, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and more than 50 Suzuki Connect features.
Invicto gets a strong-hybrid powertrain with a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine mated to an electric motor. Combined, it produces a 184hp and it is mated to an e-CVT. This makes the Invicto the first hybrid-only and automatic-only Maruti Suzuki model.
In terms of exterior paint options, customers can choose from four colours, including Nexa Celestial Blue, Mystic White, Majestic Silver, and Stellar Bronze.
Maruti Invicto prices are: Zeta Plus (7-seater) – Rs. 24.79 lakh, Zeta Plus (8-seater) – Rs. 24.84 lakh, Alpha Plus (7-seater) – Rs. 28.42 lakh
